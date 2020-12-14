 

Lloyd Fonds AG considerable increase in earnings expected for 2020

Press release

Lloyd Fonds AG: considerable increase in earnings expected for 2020

- Management Board lifts forecast following positive FONDS performance

- Positive EAT in excess of EUR 1.5 million in H2 2020 (H1: EUR -3.8 million)

- Positive EBITDA of more than EUR 3.2 million in H2 2020 (H1: EUR -2.4 million)

- AuM to rise to more than EUR 1.55 billion (previous year: EUR 1.06 billion)


Hamburg, 14 December 2020.

Management Board lifts forecast following positive FONDS performance
All funds in the LLOYD FONDS segment are participating in the very positive market development seen in November 2020, in particular also the Lloyd Fonds - WHC Global Discovery (WHC) multi-asset fund. The fund reached an all-time high on 4 December 2020 with performance of around 16 % (R tranche) since the beginning of 2020. Looking at the current market situation and the 11 remaining days of trading, the Management Board of Lloyd Fonds AG expects that the WHC fund will, in all likelihood, generate a considerable performance fee of more than EUR 7.5 million, albeit subject to any change resulting from fluctuations in the fund price in the period leading up to the invoicing cut-off date for performance fee of 30 December 2020.

Since its launch on 1 October 2010, the WHC fund has averaged an annual return of more than 9.75% in the last ten years. With an annual performance at this level and a current volume of around EUR 500 million, the fund can be expected to generate EUR 5 million in performance fee p.a. at a hurdle rate of 4 %.

As the earnings projections for Lloyd Fonds AG have not included any performance fees to date given the Covid-19 situation, Lloyd Fonds AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) now expects earnings to increase considerably in the 2020 financial year taking these fees into account.

Following the successful start-up and integration phase for the seven funds, the financial invoicing periods in the LLOYD FONDS segment are spread over all four quarters, ensuring the structured distribution of performance fee revenue streams for the Lloyd Fonds-Group throughout the financial year. The Lloyd Fonds - Global Multi Asset Selection multi-asset fund, which has already recognised additional performance fees in the current fund price, will be invoiced at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

