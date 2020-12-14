Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nora Brennan to Board of Directors

“We are delighted to have Ms. Brennan join Spectrum’s Board of Directors as the company continues to focus its development efforts on novel treatments for patients with cancer,” said William Ashton, Chairman of the Board, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “Her leadership and experience in the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors make her an ideal contributor to our future growth. We would also like to thank Ms. Czerepak for her dedicated service and numerous contributions to the Board, and we wish her well in all of her future endeavors.”

Nora Brennan is an experienced life sciences executive and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company. Ms. Brennan has extensive financial experience of more than 20 years, and she has held leadership roles across the healthcare and banking industries for both private and public global companies. Prior to joining TELA, Ms. Brennan served as Chief Financial Officer at Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, where she led the finance function and execution of corporate strategy, including its initial public offering. Previously, she was employed at Integra Lifesciences Corporation, a global medical device company, where she held various senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer. Prior to joining Integra, Ms. Brennan worked at Citigroup and JP Morgan in various finance and investment banking roles. Ms. Brennan holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.sppirx.com.