 

WiSA Membership Grows to Over 70 Brands

WiSA LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association comprised of leading consumer electronics brands and founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced its brand membership roster has topped 70 brands as 2020 comes to a close.

“We are very happy to see the continued growth we have experienced over the last several months,” said Tony Ostrom, president of WiSA. “The movement is expanding and we are seeing more brands join with a plan to bring new and innovative home cinema audio solutions to fruition. We are looking forward to several great new product announcements over the coming months.”

Among the latest to join the WiSA fold are TV manufacturers Hisense and Toshiba and audio brands Kef, Alpine/Alps, Richsound, Veddan, Parsound and EasyTop. These new members add diverse product capabilities to the already strong roster of WiSA members. In many cases, new Association members are actively developing audio and visual solutions for launch in 2021, which will add to the growing number of solutions already available as well as new products that will be introduced by existing WiSA members.

In 2021, WiSA expects to see strong growth in the number of WiSA Certified speaker models available, which will be ready to easily connect to 100s of millions of smart TVs via wireless audio transmitters. Most notably is the recent launch of the WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, the Association’s first branded product, that will be available this month for purchase at Amazon and NewEgg for $179.

About WiSA, LLC
 WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.
 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit:
www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

2020 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

