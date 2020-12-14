 

Can-Fite Reports on Progress With Its Namodenoson NASH Program

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the following progress with its Namodenoson drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment:

  1. The Company is currently engaged in the design of a Phase IIb study for Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH. The protocol is being developed in conjunction with leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in NASH and liver diseases including Dr. Scott Friedman, Chief of the Division of Liver Diseases at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, and Dr. Stephen A. Harrison, Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research, both of whom were involved in the design of Namodenoson’s successfully completed Phase II study in NAFLD/NASH which achieved its efficacy endpoints.
  2. Drug supply - Manufacturing of Namodenoson for the upcoming clinical study has been completed.
  3. NASH patents were issued by the U.S. & European patent offices. Can-Fite’s NASH clinical program is now protected by claims covering the use of the A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR), the target of Can-Fite’s platform technology, in reducing ectopic fat accumulation particularly in fatty liver as manifested in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and NASH.

Namodenoson for the treatment of NASH is licensed for distribution in Korea and China in deals that include upfront and milestone payments.

“We accumulated very important and encouraging data from our well-designed former Phase II study which successfully met its endpoints with 60 patients and determined the optimal dosage. The Phase IIb NASH protocol will dose patients with 25 mg Namodenoson and will measure several safety and efficacy endpoints including liver biopsy,” stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

NASH is a clear and urgent unmet medical need, as there is currently no U.S. FDA approved treatment for the disease. NAFLD is characterized by excess fat accumulation in the liver. According to a study published in Hepatology, an estimated 17%-33% of the population in the U.S. has NAFLD, while the NIH estimates the incidence of NASH in the U.S. at 2-5% of the population. Incidence is increasing based on rising obesity rates. If untreated, NASH can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. By 2025, the addressable pharmaceutical market for NASH is estimated to reach $35-40 billion.

