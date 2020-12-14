Heritage Cannabis Announces Pura Vida and Purefarma Products Now Available in Alberta

Alberta Customers will soon be able to purchase all seven vape cartridge products offered by Heritage including Pura Vida CBD 4:1 Honey Oil, and Indica, Sativa and Hybrid Honey Oil vape cartridges, as well as Purefarma Moon, Sun and CBD Earth vape cartridges. Heritage launched both Pura Vida and Purefarma vape cartridges in September 2020 and the response by customers has been tremendous in the three provinces in which they are available – British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan - as well as across Canada on the Patient Choice platform at www.patient-choice.com .

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received an inaugural order from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (“AGLC”) to sell Heritage products in the province.

Heritage CEO Clint Sharples said, “This initial order from Alberta is our largest order for our vape products that we have seen since launching our products this year. Heritage’s award winning, full spectrum products are intended to provide the highest value for the price – something we expect all consumers, including Alberta, will appreciate. The province has ordered all seven of our vape products, which will provide the Alberta market with a multitude of choices, and we expect to see a similar response as in other provinces where products sell out quickly.”

Heritage’s products have a strong customer following supported by multiple industry awards. Pura Vida THC and CBD extract products have received first place awards in the 2016 Emerald Cannabis Cup. In the 2017 High Times Cannabis Cup, they also placed first in the Best Vaporizer and Sativa Concentrate categories and took second place for both Indica and Hybrid Concentrates. In the 2018 Emerald Cannabis Cup, Pura Vida placed first and third in the concentrate and flower categories.

Follow Heritage’s Purefarma and Pura Vida brands on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licensed producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licenses, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division, which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005225/en/