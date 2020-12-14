 

Vodafone Qatar Launches Powerful Next Generation 5G MiFi from Inseego

Vodafone Qatar is the first operator in the region to launch the next generation Inseego (Nasdaq: INSG) 5G MiFi M2000, a 5G mobile hotspot that delivers breakthrough performance with features designed to provide the ultimate 5G experience for everyone. By combining the latest mobile technologies with Wi-Fi 6, users can stay connected all day long* via Vodafone’s world-class GigaNet 5G network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005266/en/

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 for Vodafone Qatar (Graphic: Business Wire)

Priced at QR 1,699, the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 is available now at all Vodafone Qatar stores and e-shop. Paired with Vodafone’s Mobile Wi-Fi Unlimited 5G Plan, this newest mobile broadband solution enables users to take full advantage of GigaFast 5G Speeds, with secure connectivity for all their mobile devices, be it at home or on the move.

“We’re proud to expand Inseego’s existing relationship with Vodafone Qatar, now with availability of our high-performance 5G MiFi M2000,” said Simon Rayne, Senior Vice President and Managing Director UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pac. “With the introduction of our second-generation 5G solutions portfolio, Inseego has once again brought a quantum leap in real-world user experience to life through innovation in mobile device technology that brings out the best of the network.”

Diego Camberos, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Qatar, said: “We are 100% 5G Ready and have a reliable GigaFast 5G network across the country, latest 5G devices and Unlimited 5G Plans. The advanced Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 is a perfect addition to our range of 5G devices and is set to be in high demand especially during this winter season when customers are spending more time enjoying the outdoors and want a fast internet connection wherever they go.”

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000: Groundbreaking technology meets breakthrough performance

Powered by Inseego’s proprietary advanced RF technology, the lightweight and compact Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 series delivers gigabit-plus* speeds in sub-6 GHz bands. It also supports new applications requiring the responsiveness and ultra-low latency that 5G technology enables, such as lightning-fast streaming, lag-free videoconferencing, cloud gaming, virtual reality (VR) and more for consumers, business professionals, and enterprises alike.

