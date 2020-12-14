Phillips 66 Announces 2021 Capital Program

“Our 2021 capital budget is supported by our diversified portfolio, strong financial position and capital discipline,” said Greg Garland, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. “We continue to focus on reducing capital expenditures as market conditions remain challenged. We are prioritizing completion of in-progress projects, as well as advancing our investments in renewable fuels. Phillips 66 is committed to financial flexibility, enabled by our balance sheet and strong investment grade credit ratings. We continue to execute our strategy with a focus on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for our shareholders, including a secure, competitive, growing dividend.”

In Midstream, the company plans to invest $610 million, including $300 million of Phillips 66 Partners adjusted capital spending. The budget is directed toward completing near-term committed and optimization projects, focusing on pipeline operations and progressing construction of Sweeny Frac 4 and the C2G Pipeline. In addition, the Midstream budget includes sustaining capital to enhance asset integrity and reliability.

The Refining capital budget includes $521 million of sustaining capital for reliability, safety and environmental projects. The Refining budget will also include $255 million to fund high-return, quick-payout projects to enhance margins by improving clean product yields and reducing feedstock costs, as well as investments to competitively position the company for a lower carbon future. The Refining budget includes pre-construction engineering and design costs related to the company’s plans to reconfigure its San Francisco Refinery in Rodeo, California, to produce renewable fuels. Upon expected completion in early 2024, the facility would have over 50,000 barrels per day, or 800 million gallons per year, of renewable fuel production capacity, making it one of the world’s largest facilities of its kind. The conversion is expected to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and help California meet its low carbon objectives.

The Marketing and Specialties budget primarily reflects the development and improvement of our international retail sites.

The Corporate and Other capital budget will primarily fund digital transformation projects.

Phillips 66’s proportionate share of capital spending by joint ventures Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem), WRB Refining LP (WRB) and DCP Midstream, LLC (DCP Midstream) is expected to be $707 million. Capital spending by CPChem and DCP Midstream is expected to be self-funded.

CPChem’s growth capital will fund expansion of its normal alpha olefins production, optimization and debottleneck opportunities in the olefins and polyolefins chains, as well as continuing development of world-scale petrochemicals projects in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Qatar.

WRB’s capital spending will be directed to sustaining projects, crude flexibility and distillate yield enhancement.

Millions of Dollars Sustaining Growth Capital Capital Capital Program Adjusted Capital Program1 Midstream Phillips 66 $ 160 150 310 Phillips 66 Partners1 135 165 300 295 315 610 Chemicals - - - Refining 521 255 776 Marketing and Specialties 65 51 116 Corporate and Other2 166 - 166 Phillips 66 Consolidated3 1,047 621 1,668 DCP Midstream 30 25 55 CPChem 196 214 410 WRB 84 158 242 Selected Equity Affiliates 310 397 707 Total Adjusted Capital Program $ 1,357 1,018 2,375 1) - Phillips 66 Partners adjusted capital spending excludes $5 million of growth capital expected to be cash funded by joint venture partners. 2) - Excludes non-cash finance leases of $32 million. 3) - Total consolidated capital spending inclusive of cash funded by joint venture partners is expected to be $1,673 million in 2021.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $54 billion of assets as of Sept. 30, 2020. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

