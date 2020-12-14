 

Principal Reports Consumers Spending Less, Shopping Differently in an Uncertain Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 13:00  |   |   |   

Research from Principal Financial Group released today indicates higher stress levels and less holiday spending among U.S. consumers as many continue to navigate the economic impacts of COVID-19. For those who are planning to spend, a majority will do so online and are decreasing expenses on travel, dining out, and entertainment.

“2020 was a challenging year for many individuals, families, and businesses, and it’s not surprising that many are having to change their typical holiday spending habits,” said Sri Reddy, senior vice president, Retirement and Income Solutions at Principal. “While it can be difficult to cut back, particularly during this time of year, less spending today can help make 2021 less financially stressful and support a more secure, long-term financial future.”

For the past three years, Principal has taken a pulse of the general consumer market just prior to the holiday season to understand sentiment and outlook, as well as overall holiday spending plans. This year, COVID-19 related questions were added to learn about the direct impact on shopping intentions.

Key 2020 survey findings

  • More than 10% of consumers are not planning to shop this holiday season. Consumers cite several pandemic-related factors influencing holiday shopping decisions, including financial strain (29%), unemployment and less pay (15%), and general COVID-19 concerns (14%).
  • Of those who do plan to shop, they say they’ll spend less than previous years and will shop differently. More than 70% will do so via online shopping. Both employed and unemployed consumers plan to spend less.
  • More consumers are reporting high levels of stress related to holiday expenses compared to historic trends. The number of consumers who have a great deal of stress or are moderately stressed increased by 14% when compared to 2019. Those who are unemployed are most stressed, while those who are retired are least stressed.
  • During this holiday season, consumers increased spending for food/groceries and home improvements in lieu of travel, entertainment, gas, and dining out.

Consumers share 2021 financial plans

Financial resolutions for next year are similar to 2020 goals, with top priorities being saving more each month (42%), reducing spending (40%), and paying off credit card debt (30%). Those with kids or those with incomes greater than $50k were significantly more likely to develop resolutions. Those 55+ were least likely to make a resolution (26%).

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Principal Reports Consumers Spending Less, Shopping Differently in an Uncertain Year Research from Principal Financial Group released today indicates higher stress levels and less holiday spending among U.S. consumers as many continue to navigate the economic impacts of COVID-19. For those who are planning to spend, a majority will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Eventbrite Unveils 2020 "Inside Look Report," Comprehensive Study on Human Connection Amidst a ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Arkema Announces the Proposed Divestment of Its PMMA Business to Trinseo
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity