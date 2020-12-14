Principal Reports Consumers Spending Less, Shopping Differently in an Uncertain Year

Research from Principal Financial Group released today indicates higher stress levels and less holiday spending among U.S. consumers as many continue to navigate the economic impacts of COVID-19. For those who are planning to spend, a majority will do so online and are decreasing expenses on travel, dining out, and entertainment.

“2020 was a challenging year for many individuals, families, and businesses, and it’s not surprising that many are having to change their typical holiday spending habits,” said Sri Reddy, senior vice president, Retirement and Income Solutions at Principal. “While it can be difficult to cut back, particularly during this time of year, less spending today can help make 2021 less financially stressful and support a more secure, long-term financial future.”