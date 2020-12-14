Principal Reports Consumers Spending Less, Shopping Differently in an Uncertain Year
Research from Principal Financial Group released today indicates higher stress levels and less holiday spending among U.S. consumers as many continue to navigate the economic impacts of COVID-19. For those who are planning to spend, a majority will do so online and are decreasing expenses on travel, dining out, and entertainment.
“2020 was a challenging year for many individuals, families, and businesses, and it’s not surprising that many are having to change their typical holiday spending habits,” said Sri Reddy, senior vice president, Retirement and Income Solutions at Principal. “While it can be difficult to cut back, particularly during this time of year, less spending today can help make 2021 less financially stressful and support a more secure, long-term financial future.”
For the past three years, Principal has taken a pulse of the general consumer market just prior to the holiday season to understand sentiment and outlook, as well as overall holiday spending plans. This year, COVID-19 related questions were added to learn about the direct impact on shopping intentions.
Key 2020 survey findings
- More than 10% of consumers are not planning to shop this holiday season. Consumers cite several pandemic-related factors influencing holiday shopping decisions, including financial strain (29%), unemployment and less pay (15%), and general COVID-19 concerns (14%).
- Of those who do plan to shop, they say they’ll spend less than previous years and will shop differently. More than 70% will do so via online shopping. Both employed and unemployed consumers plan to spend less.
- More consumers are reporting high levels of stress related to holiday expenses compared to historic trends. The number of consumers who have a great deal of stress or are moderately stressed increased by 14% when compared to 2019. Those who are unemployed are most stressed, while those who are retired are least stressed.
- During this holiday season, consumers increased spending for food/groceries and home improvements in lieu of travel, entertainment, gas, and dining out.
Consumers share 2021 financial plans
Financial resolutions for next year are similar to 2020 goals, with top priorities being saving more each month (42%), reducing spending (40%), and paying off credit card debt (30%). Those with kids or those with incomes greater than $50k were significantly more likely to develop resolutions. Those 55+ were least likely to make a resolution (26%).
