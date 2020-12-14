Acceleron Receives Orphan Designation from the European Commission (EC) for Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

“We’re thrilled at the European Commission’s decision to grant orphan designation to sotatercept in PAH,” said Habib Dable, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acceleron. “We fully intend to take advantage of the benefits that this and other special statuses—including Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designations in the United States and PRIME designation in Europe—provide to drug developers as we work with health authorities to deliver this potential new backbone therapy in PAH to patients in need as quickly as possible.”

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted orphan designation to sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The EC grants orphan designation to medicines intended to treat, prevent or diagnose a disease of low prevalence (fewer than 5 individuals per 10,000 population) that is life-threatening or chronically debilitating. To encourage the development of such medicines, the designation carries with it certain incentives, including scientific advice and assistance with clinical trial protocols, and the potential for a 10-year period of market exclusivity. For additional information about orphan designation, visit the EMA website.

Acceleron is currently advancing a Phase 3 development plan for sotatercept, beginning with the registrational trial known as STELLAR expected to initiate by the end of this year.

About Sotatercept

Sotatercept is an investigational reverse-remodeling agent designed to be a selective ligand trap for members of the TGF-beta superfamily to rebalance BMPR-II signaling, which is a key molecular driver of PAH. The PULSAR Phase 2 trial evaluating sotatercept in combination with approved PAH-specific medicines in patients with PAH achieved its primary endpoint of improvement in pulmonary vascular resistance and its key secondary endpoint of improvement in 6-minute walk distance. Sotatercept was generally well tolerated in the trial. Adverse events observed in the study were generally consistent with previously published data on sotatercept in other diseases. Following the PULSAR results, sotatercept was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA and Priority Medicines designation from the EMA in PAH. Sotatercept is also being evaluated in the SPECTRA Phase 2 exploratory trial.