ADC Therapeutics and Overland Pharmaceuticals Announce Formation of Overland ADCT BioPharma to Develop and Commercialize Lonca and other ADCs for Hematologic and Solid Tumor Indications in Greater China and Singapore

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) and Overland Pharmaceuticals, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company backed by Hillhouse Capital, today announced that they have jointly formed a new company, Overland ADCT BioPharma (CY) Limited, to develop and commercialize four of ADC Therapeutics’ antibody drug conjugate (ADC) product candidates for difficult-to-treat hematologic and solid tumors – loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca), ADCT-601, ADCT-602 and ADCT-901 – in greater China and Singapore. Overland Pharmaceuticals has invested $50 million in Overland ADCT BioPharma to fund operations, including development plans for approval of Lonca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the licensed territory.

“ADC Therapeutics’ Biologics License Application for Lonca, which was recently granted priority review status, is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” said Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “As we prepare for the potential U.S. launch of Lonca in 2021, we are delighted that Overland ADCT BioPharma will expand access to the therapy, as well as three of our other pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based ADCs, to address patient needs in greater China.”

Under the terms of the agreement, ADC Therapeutics licensed exclusive development and commercialization rights to Lonca, ADCT-602, ADCT-601 and ADCT-901 for greater China and Singapore to Overland ADCT BioPharma. Overland Pharmaceuticals has invested $50 million in Overland ADCT BioPharma and Overland Pharmaceuticals will have a 51% stake and ADC Therapeutics a 49% stake. As part of the strategic business plan, Overland ADCT BioPharma may consider additional private investors and/or a potential public offering in the future. Both parties will appoint an equal number of nominees to the Board of Directors and a search is underway for a Chief Executive Officer for Overland ADCT BioPharma. ADC Therapeutics can also earn milestone payments and royalties from the regional license agreement with Overland ADCT BioPharma.