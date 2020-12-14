 

ADC Therapeutics and Overland Pharmaceuticals Announce Formation of Overland ADCT BioPharma to Develop and Commercialize Lonca and other ADCs for Hematologic and Solid Tumor Indications in Greater China and Singapore

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) and Overland Pharmaceuticals, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company backed by Hillhouse Capital, today announced that they have jointly formed a new company, Overland ADCT BioPharma (CY) Limited, to develop and commercialize four of ADC Therapeutics’ antibody drug conjugate (ADC) product candidates for difficult-to-treat hematologic and solid tumors – loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca), ADCT-601, ADCT-602 and ADCT-901 – in greater China and Singapore. Overland Pharmaceuticals has invested $50 million in Overland ADCT BioPharma to fund operations, including development plans for approval of Lonca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the licensed territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005195/en/

“ADC Therapeutics’ Biologics License Application for Lonca, which was recently granted priority review status, is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” said Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “As we prepare for the potential U.S. launch of Lonca in 2021, we are delighted that Overland ADCT BioPharma will expand access to the therapy, as well as three of our other pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based ADCs, to address patient needs in greater China.”

Under the terms of the agreement, ADC Therapeutics licensed exclusive development and commercialization rights to Lonca, ADCT-602, ADCT-601 and ADCT-901 for greater China and Singapore to Overland ADCT BioPharma. Overland Pharmaceuticals has invested $50 million in Overland ADCT BioPharma and Overland Pharmaceuticals will have a 51% stake and ADC Therapeutics a 49% stake. As part of the strategic business plan, Overland ADCT BioPharma may consider additional private investors and/or a potential public offering in the future. Both parties will appoint an equal number of nominees to the Board of Directors and a search is underway for a Chief Executive Officer for Overland ADCT BioPharma. ADC Therapeutics can also earn milestone payments and royalties from the regional license agreement with Overland ADCT BioPharma.

Seite 1 von 4
ADC Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADC Therapeutics and Overland Pharmaceuticals Announce Formation of Overland ADCT BioPharma to Develop and Commercialize Lonca and other ADCs for Hematologic and Solid Tumor Indications in Greater China and Singapore ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) and Overland Pharmaceuticals, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company backed by Hillhouse Capital, today announced that they have jointly formed a new company, Overland ADCT BioPharma (CY) Limited, to develop and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Eventbrite Unveils 2020 "Inside Look Report," Comprehensive Study on Human Connection Amidst a ...
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Arkema Announces the Proposed Divestment of Its PMMA Business to Trinseo
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
ADC Therapeutics gibt aktualisierte klinische Daten zu den Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugat-Programmen Loncastuximab-Tesirin (Lonca) und Camidanlumab-Tesirin (Cami) bekannt
07.12.20
ADC Therapeutics Announces Updated Clinical Data on Lead Antibody Drug Conjugate Programs Loncastuximab Tesirine (Lonca) and Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami) Presented at 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
30.11.20
ADC Therapeutics: Konferenzschaltung zu Daten der nächsten Generation von Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugaten, die auf der 62. Jahrestagung der American Society of Hematology vorgestellt werden
30.11.20
ADC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Highlighting Data from its Next-Generation Antibody Drug Conjugates Being Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
20.11.20
ADC Therapeutics meldet Annahme der Biologics License Application sowie beschleunigtes Zulassungsverfahren für Loncastuximab-Tesirin zur Behandlung des rezidivierten oder refraktären diffus großzelligen B-Zell-Lymphoms durch die FDA
20.11.20
ADC Therapeutics Announces FDA Accepts Biologics License Application and Grants Priority Review for Loncastuximab Tesirine for Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma