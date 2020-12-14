 

BELLUS Health Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 2 BLUEPRINT Trial of BLU-5937 for the Treatment of Chronic Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 BLUEPRINT trial of BLU-5937, the Company’s highly selective P2X3 antagonist, in patients with chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis.

“The initiation of the BLUEPRINT trial marks a key step forward in evaluating BLU-5937’s potential broad applicability across chronic disorders triggered by hypersensitization,” commented Roberto Bellini, President and CEO of BELLUS Health. “Chronic pruritus, the second indication we are pursuing with our P2X3 antagonist BLU-5937, is the hallmark and one of the most burdensome symptoms of atopic dermatitis, significantly affecting an individual’s quality of life. We believe BLU-5937 has the potential to significantly alleviate an atopic dermatitis patient’s urge to scratch and look forward to reporting topline data from this trial in the fourth quarter of 2021.”

The BLUEPRINT study is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-design Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of BLU-5937 in approximately 128 adult patients with moderate to severe chronic pruritus associated with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. Patients will be randomized into one of two treatment arms (1:1) and will receive either 200 mg BID of BLU-5937 or placebo for a four-week treatment period. The primary efficacy endpoint will be the change from baseline in weekly mean Worst Itch-Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) score at week four. A key secondary endpoint will be a responder-rate analysis of at least a four-point WI-NRS improvement from baseline at week four.

The study will be performed at approximately 29 study centers located in Canada and the United States.

About BLU-5937

BLU-5937, a highly selective P2X3 antagonist - (>1500 fold) - is in development for chronic cough, chronic pruritus and other hypersensitization-related disorders.

The P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway, which is implicated in chronic cough, is a rational target for treating chronic cough, and it has been evaluated in multiple clinical trials with different P2X3 antagonists. The Company believes that its highly selective P2X3 antagonist has the potential to reduce coughing in patients with refractory chronic cough while limiting taste disturbance adverse events.

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
BELLUS Health Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 2b SOOTHE Trial of BLU-5937 for the Treatment of Refractory Chronic Cough
07.12.20
BELLUS Health Appoints Ramzi Benamar as Chief Financial Officer
24.11.20
BELLUS Health to Participate in the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Virtual HealthCONx Conference

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
372
BLU.TO (Mkap $22 M) Big Rare Disease Drug in Phase3 = 500%++ Potential