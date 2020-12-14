 

Gamida Cell Provides Regulatory Update on Biologics License Application for Omidubicel

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced that the company conducted a Type B Meeting for omidubicel with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, December 11, 2020.

During the meeting, the FDA provided encouraging feedback regarding the Phase 3 study of omidubicel pertaining to the pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints. The FDA also recommended that Gamida Cell generate additional manufacturing-related data prior to requesting a pre-Biologics License Application (BLA) meeting. Specifically, the FDA requested that Gamida Cell demonstrate analytical and clinical comparability from the company’s planned commercial manufacturing sites. The company believes the clinical comparability requirement will be met if the time to neutrophil engraftment in patients from the company’s ongoing expanded access program (EAP) using omidubicel produced at Gamida Cell’s planned commercial manufacturing sites is consistent with the results achieved in the Phase 3 clinical trial. Based on the feedback received at the meeting with FDA, Gamida Cell intends to submit a full BLA for omidubicel in the second half of 2021 in lieu of the company’s previous plan to initiate a rolling BLA submission by the end of 2020. The revised plan could support a potential commercial launch of omidubicel in the United States as early as mid-2022.

“Although we are disappointed by the delay in timing to bring omidubicel to patients after a potential FDA approval, we are encouraged by the FDA’s reaction to our Phase 3 data as the pivotal trial of omidubicel achieved pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints. Commercial manufacturing readiness activities are underway, and we believe we will be able to complete all the requirements discussed with FDA,” said Julian Adams, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell. “With this clarity, we look forward to proceeding towards a full BLA submission in the second half of 2021. We continue to prepare for the commercialization of omidubicel on the revised timeline, as we continue to provide omidubicel to patients in need through our expanded access program.”

