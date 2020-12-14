 

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, to issue and sell $75.0 million of shares of its common stock. In connection with the proposed offering, Mirum expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional approximately $11.3 million of shares of common stock. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on August 12, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or by phone at (866) 803-9204; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com or by phone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10055, by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com or by phone at (888) 474-0200.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has initiated a rolling New Drug Application submission for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS and expects to complete the submission in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, Mirum’s marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

