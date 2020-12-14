 

Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Lampi)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 13:00  |  14   |   |   


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
December 14, 2020, 2.00 p.m.

Managers' Transactions
___

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nils Lampi
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20201214130006_2
___

Transaction date: 2020-12-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 543 Unit price: 20.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 543 Volume weighted average price: 20.2 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505


Disclaimer

