LIZHI Launches its Audio Product on Huawei Mobile Services for Car

HMS for Car is a smart in-car cloud service solution built by Huawei Terminal Cloud Services, including applications of Huawei Intelligent Assistant, Huawei App Market, Huawei Quick App, Huawei Music, Huawei Video, My Car, etc. HMS for Car, which is based on the capability of Huawei Mobile Services, provides users with rich content and services by combining Huawei’s AI engine with its ecological resources, thereby synergizing numerous tools that evolve into an intelligent terminal on automobiles with interactive and service capabilities.

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that its audio product has been launched in the form of Quick App on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for Car.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Huawei’s HMS for Car and to bring our premium contents to a broader audience. With the launch of LIZHI’s product on HMS for Car, we may be able to integrate comprehensive content library and leading-edge audio technologies with strong operating capabilities in audio-centric communities to bring rich listening and entertainment experiences to HMS for Car users, and tapping into a broad and tech-savvy consumer base. In the future, we will continue our efforts on exploring the in-car audio market through collaborating with leading companies in the sector and further expanding audio use scenarios to create interactive and immersive audio experiences.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices. Since the launch of its Lizhi app in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.



