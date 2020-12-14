 

LIZHI Launches its Audio Product on Huawei Mobile Services for Car

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that its audio product has been launched in the form of Quick App on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for Car.

HMS for Car is a smart in-car cloud service solution built by Huawei Terminal Cloud Services, including applications of Huawei Intelligent Assistant, Huawei App Market, Huawei Quick App, Huawei Music, Huawei Video, My Car, etc. HMS for Car, which is based on the capability of Huawei Mobile Services, provides users with rich content and services by combining Huawei’s AI engine with its ecological resources, thereby synergizing numerous tools that evolve into an intelligent terminal on automobiles with interactive and service capabilities.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, said, “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Huawei’s HMS for Car and to bring our premium contents to a broader audience. With the launch of LIZHI’s product on HMS for Car, we may be able to integrate comprehensive content library and leading-edge audio technologies with strong operating capabilities in audio-centric communities to bring rich listening and entertainment experiences to HMS for Car users, and tapping into a broad and tech-savvy consumer base. In the future, we will continue our efforts on exploring the in-car audio market through collaborating with leading companies in the sector and further expanding audio use scenarios to create interactive and immersive audio experiences.”

About LIZHI INC.
LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices. Since the launch of its Lizhi app in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
LIZHI INC.
IR Department
Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265
E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com


Lizhi (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LIZHI Launches its Audio Product on Huawei Mobile Services for Car GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that its audio product has been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale of 218,012,500 PetroTal Shares for GBP21.67 Million
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
LIZHI INC. Enters In-Car Audio Collaboration with Xpeng Motors
19.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Lizhi, Inc. (LIZI) on Behalf of Investors
18.11.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lizhi Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17.11.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lizhi Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17.11.20
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Lizhi Inc. – LIZI