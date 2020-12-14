 

Lupaka Provides Update on Arbitration Claim Against the Republic of Peru

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) provides an update on progress with its international arbitration claim against the Republic of Peru.

Most recently, the Company has received notification that the Republic of Peru has appointed their arbitrator for the arbitration process. Note that each party in the arbitration selects one arbitrator. The Company selected their representative previously. The third arbitrator (who will be the Chair of the Arbitral Tribunal) will be determined through a candidate submission and selection process agreed to by all parties and involving both parties and the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID).

The following steps have been completed:

  1. 21 October, the Company filed their formal request for arbitration and selected its arbitrator for the arbitration.
  2. 27 October, the Peruvian Ministry of Economy and Finance acknowledged filing of arbitration and reconfirmed their appointed legal counsel.
  3. 30 October, the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) provided Notice of Registration and assignment of case number.
  4. 02 December, the Republic of Peru confirmed appointment of their arbitrator.

Despite the recent political unrest and disruptions within the Government of Peru, it appears that senior government officials remain at their desks and the arbitration process continues to progress.

For ongoing updates with respect to the arbitration, please refer to the Company’s website (www.lupakagold.com/projects/arbitration).

For background on the basis for the arbitration please refer to the Company’s previous news releases, also available on the website (www.lupakagold.com/news/#2020).

With respect to the arbitration proceedings, Lupaka is represented by the international law firm, LALIVE (www.lalive.law), and has the financial backing of Bench Walk Advisors (www.benchwalk.com).

Annual Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Effective December 11, 2020, the Company has granted 2,300,000 incentive stock options to employees, consultants, officers and directors of the Company, pursuant to its 2010 Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options vest over 18 months from date of grant and are exercisable on or before December 11, 2025, at a price of $0.05 per share.

About Lupaka Gold
Lupaka is an active Canadian-based company focused on creating shareholder value through identification and development of mining assets.

About Bench Walk Advisors
Bench Walk Advisors is a global litigation financier with over USD 250m of capital deployed across in excess of 100 commercial cases. Bench Walk and its principals have consistently been ranked as leading lawyers and litigation funders in various global directories.

About LALIVE
LALIVE is an international law firm with offices in Geneva, Zurich and London, that specializes in international dispute resolution. The firm has extensive experience in international investment arbitration in the mining sector, amongst others, and is currently representing investors and States as counsel worldwide.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Gordon Ellis, C.E.O.
gellis@lupakagold.com
Tel: (604) 985-3147

or visit the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com or its website at www.lupakagold.com


Lupaka Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lupaka Provides Update on Arbitration Claim Against the Republic of Peru VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) provides an update on progress with its international arbitration claim against the Republic of Peru. Most …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale of 218,012,500 PetroTal Shares for GBP21.67 Million
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...