SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH commences its voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj on 15 December 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

As previously announced, SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH (the "Offeror"), a German limited liability company indirectly wholly owned by SPX FLOW, Inc., ("SPX FLOW"), a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware in the United States, and Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj ("UTG") have on 7 December 2020 entered into a combination agreement pursuant to which the Offeror will make a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares in UTG that are not owned by UTG or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer").

The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has today approved the Finnish language version of the tender offer document relating to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document").

The acceptance period under the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") will commence on 15 December 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time) and expire on 12 January 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the Offer Period is extended in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer Document will be available in Finnish on the internet at www.evli.com/uutechnic as of 15 December 2020 and at the offices of Evli Bank Plc ("Evli") at Aleksanterinkatu 19 A, 00101 Helsinki, Finland, on or about 15 December 2020. The English language version of the Tender Offer Document will be available on the internet at www.evli.com/uutechnic-en as of 15 December 2020.

The consideration offered for each share in UTG validly tendered in the Tender Offer is EUR 0.60 in cash (the "Offer Price").

Should UTG change the number of issued and outstanding shares as a result of a new share issue, reclassification, share split (including a reverse split) or any other similar transaction with dilutive effect, or should UTG distribute a dividend or otherwise distribute funds or any other assets to its shareholders, or if a record date with respect to any of the foregoing shall occur prior to the completion of the Tender Offer, the Offer Price shall be adjusted accordingly on a euro-for-euro basis on the gross value declared or made, before the deduction of any withholding tax and/or any other applicable taxes.