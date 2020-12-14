Iovance Biotherapeutics Appoints Jean-Marc Bellemin as Chief Financial Officer

“I am very pleased to welcome Jean-Marc to Iovance during such an important time for the Company,” stated Maria Fardis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Iovance Biotherapeutics. “Jean-Marc has extensive experience as a CFO in public biopharma companies with commercial products and with a global footprint, as well as an understanding of cell therapy products. His qualifications are well aligned with Iovance’s goals and directions.”

Mr. Bellemin has 27 years of progressive international experience in finance, business leadership and operations management within start-up and global multi-billion-dollar organizations. Most recently he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Gritstone Oncology, where he led the overall financial strategy and multiple private and public financings, including an initial public offering and first equity follow-on financing. Previously Mr. Bellemin held roles of increasing responsibility at Actelion Pharmaceuticals, from 2002 until the 2017 acquisition by Johnson & Johnson. As Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Head of Finance and Market Access at Actelion Pharmaceuticals US Inc., he provided strategic leadership, operations, and financial management. Mr. Bellemin was actively involved in the launch of six drugs within five years, including three ‘blockbusters’ drugs, helping drive Actelion US to $1.8 billion in revenue.

“I am very excited to join Iovance and help lead the important transition toward bringing TIL to patients in a commercial setting,” said Mr. Bellemin. “I believe TIL cell therapy is a true platform with the potential to address many thousands of cancer patients in multiple indications throughout the world. I look forward to offering my expertise in global finance and commercial operations to help create value for patients and physicians, as well as Iovance shareholders.”