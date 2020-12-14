UNITY Biotechnology Announces Appointment of Clinical Development and Industry Veteran Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., to the Board of Directors

Nathaniel E. David, Ph.D., to step down from Management Team, but will remain on UNITY’s Board



Changes Reflect Strategic Focus on Clinical Development in Age-Related Diseases of the Eye and Brain

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., has been appointed to the board of directors and as the chair of the science committee. This evolution of UNITY’s board composition reflects a continued focus on building a clinical-stage drug development company to advance its ophthalmology and neurology programs.