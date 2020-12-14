UNITY Biotechnology Announces Appointment of Clinical Development and Industry Veteran Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., to the Board of Directors
Nathaniel E. David, Ph.D., to step down from Management Team, but will remain on UNITY’s Board
Changes Reflect Strategic Focus on Clinical Development in Age-Related Diseases of the Eye and Brain
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., has been appointed to the board of directors and as the chair of the science committee. This evolution of UNITY’s board composition reflects a continued focus on building a clinical-stage drug development company to advance its ophthalmology and neurology programs.
“We are delighted to add a proven clinical scientist of Dr. O'Neill’s stature to aid in directing UNITY’s efforts. He brings decades of clinical and commercial drug development experience, particularly in neurological sciences, and we look forward to leveraging his unique insights as we advance our clinical programs,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY Biotechnology. “His experience will be invaluable to UNITY as we shape the clinical development of UBX1325 for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy, as well as for the exciting neurology programs emerging from our pipeline.”
Dr. O’Neill has more than 25 years of experience in drug development, and medical and regulatory affairs. He is currently chief medical officer and executive vice president of research and development at Sarepta Therapeutics. Previously, Dr. O’Neill spent 15 years at Biogen, holding leadership roles in development programs for Alzheimer’s disease, movement disorders, neurology, multiple sclerosis, pain, neuromuscular disease, gene and cell therapy, and rare diseases, and overseeing multiple global marketing approvals. Dr. O’Neill, a board-certified neurologist, received a Bachelor of Medicine degree at University College Dublin and a Master of Medical Sciences degree from Harvard University. He completed his residency training in neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he also served as Chief Resident.
