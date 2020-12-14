 

Arvinas Releases Interim Clinical Data Further Demonstrating the Powerful Potential of PROTAC Protein Degraders ARV-471 and ARV-110

– ARV-471 demonstrates evidence of anti-tumor activity, and potential for best-in-class safety, and estrogen receptor (ER) degradation profile and robust efficacy signals in a heavily pretreated patient population –

– Initiation of a combination trial of ARV-471 and Ibrance (palbociclib) expected this month; three additional trials of ARV-471 in patients with breast cancer expected to begin in 2021 –

– ARV-110 continues to demonstrate a favorable safety profile, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity in a heavily pretreated patient population as Phase 1 dose escalation continues in parallel with the ARDENT Phase 2 expansion –

– The ARDENT Phase 2 expansion trial for ARV-110 is designed to evaluate the potential for accelerated approval in a molecularly defined population and broader approval in earlier mCRPC –

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation using its PROTAC Discovery Engine, today announced clinical program updates for its PROTAC protein degraders ARV-471 and ARV-110. For ARV-471, interim Phase 1 data show potential for best-in-class safety and tolerability, estrogen receptor (ER) degradation superior to that previously reported for the current standard of care agent (fulvestrant), and robust efficacy signals in heavily pretreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive / HER2 negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer. The efficacy signals include one Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) confirmed partial response (PR), two additional patients with unconfirmed PRs, and a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 42%. For ARV-110, the ongoing dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 trial in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has provided additional evidence of anti-tumor activity and patient benefit, including a prostate specific antigen reduction of more than 50% (PSA50) rate of 40% in a molecularly defined patient population. Arvinas has initiated a Phase 2 dose expansion to explore a two-pronged development strategy, including the potential for accelerated approval in molecularly defined, late-line patients, and broader development in less-heavily pretreated mCRPC patients with fewer androgen receptor (AR)-independent mechanisms of tumor resistance.

