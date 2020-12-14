 

The Board of Directors of Enento Group resolved on a long-term incentive plan for key personnel

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 14 DECEMBER 2020 AT 2.00 P.M. EET

The Board of Directors of Enento Group resolved on a long-term incentive plan for key personnel

The Board of Directors of Enento Group Plc has decided on a new share-based incentive plan for its key personnel for 2021 -2023. This he Performance Share Plan plan is based on the similar plan launched last year. The intention is to continue launching new long-term incentive plans annually, but the commencement of each individual plan is subject to a separate Board approval.

The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of Enento Group in the long-term, to retain the key employees at Enento Group and to reward them for achieving the targets established by the Board of Directors.

The plan consists of one performance period covering the calendar years 2021–2023. The potential rewards from the plan will be paid partly in Enento Group shares and partly in cash after the end of the performance period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the participants. As a rule, no reward will be paid if a participant’s employment or service ends before the reward payment.

The plan offers the participants a possibility to earn reward, if the performance targets set by the Board of Directors for the plan are achieved. The performance criteria applied are Enento Group share´s total shareholder return (TSR) in 2021–2023 and the Group’s cumulative Adjusted EBITDA in 2021–2023. If the performance targets are met, the rewards will be paid during the first half of 2024.

The maximum rewards to be paid from the plan correspond approximately to the value of 110,000 Enento Group shares, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The plan is directed to approximately 40 key employees, including the members of the Executive Team.

A member of the Executive Team must hold all net shares received on the basis of the plan, until the member’s shareholding in the company in total corresponds to the value of the his or her annual gross salary and until his or her employment or service at Enento Group continues.

ENENTO GROUP PLC
The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


