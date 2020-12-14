 

Final result of the offer from Fidim S.r.l.

Company Announcement No. 22/2020

Copenhagen, 14 December 2020

 

Fidim S.r.l. (“Fidim”) which on 11 December 2020 published the preliminary result of the voluntary public cash offer to the shareholders of Athena Investments A/S (“Athena”) (see company announcement no. 21/2020), today announces the final result of the offer.

Fidim will hold 90.55 % of the total share capital and voting rights of Athena upon settlement.

The offer is expected to settle on 16 December 2020.

Reference is moreover made to the attached announcement from Fidim for further information.

 

 

The Board of Directors


Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71
Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel.: +45 33 36 42 02

Attachments


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Preliminary result and completion of the offer from Fidim S.r.l.
26.11.20
Extension of offer period and preliminary result of the offer from Fidim S.r.l.
16.11.20
Monthly Update for October 2020