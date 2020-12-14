Final result of the offer from Fidim S.r.l.

Company Announcement No. 22/2020



Copenhagen, 14 December 2020

Fidim S.r.l. (“Fidim”) which on 11 December 2020 published the preliminary result of the voluntary public cash offer to the shareholders of Athena Investments A/S (“Athena”) (see company announcement no. 21/2020), today announces the final result of the offer.

Fidim will hold 90.55 % of the total share capital and voting rights of Athena upon settlement.