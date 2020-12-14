 

Kintavar Closes $1.4M Private Placement; Targets Maiden Drilling Program on Wabash in Q1 2021

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) and issued 7,112,500 units of the Corporation (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.08 per Unit and 7,617,310 common shares of the Corporation (each a “Share”), issued on a flow through basis, at a price of $0.11 per Share, for total cumulative gross proceeds of $1,406,904. Each Unit being comprised of one (1) Share and one half of one (1/2) Share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder hereof to acquire one (1) Share at a price of $0.15 per Share until December 11, 2022.

“The majority of this financing was subscribed by existing shareholders of the Corporation, a strong sign of support and confidence. Furthermore, the strength of the copper market and the future demand projections are pointing to a significant supply deficit. Global economies are injecting unprecedented amounts of funds in transport electrification and renewable energies, both sectors of significant copper demand. And lastly, the global pandemic highlighted the need to diversify supply sources and that includes base metals and copper. The district scale mineralization at Mitchi and Wabash discovered by Kintavar’s team highlights the potential for development in a world-class jurisdiction like Quebec. Our technical team is currently working on processing the soil geochemical data, Induced Polarization (IP) data from the ongoing geophysical survey and is still awaiting pending results from the trenches and channels that were completed late fall. Based on those results, the Corporation is targeting a maiden drilling campaign on Wabash in the first quarter of 2021. This will be followed up by further field work starting late spring and continuing throughout the summer.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

Certain officers and directors of the Company have participated in this Private Placement for a total of 490,910 Shares and 125,000 Units distributed pursuant to the Offering (the “Insiders’ Participation”). The Insiders’ Participation is exempt from the formal valuation and shareholder approval requirements provided under Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transactions (“Regulation 61-101”) in accordance with sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of said Regulation 61-101. The exemption is based on the fact that the market value of the Insiders’ Participation or the consideration paid by such insiders does not exceed 25% of the market value of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the completion of the private placement since the Insiders’ Participation was not determined at that moment.

