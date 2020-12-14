Freeline Reports Updated Data From Phase 1/2 B-AMAZE Trial in Hemophilia B

Conference call today, 14 December, 8:30 AM ET

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the “Company” or “Freeline”), a clinical-stage, fully integrated, next generation, systemic, liver directed, AAV-based gene therapy company with the ambition of transforming the lives of patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today reported updated data from its Phase 1/2 B-AMAZE trial evaluating FLT180a, an AAV gene therapy product candidate for patients with severe hemophilia B. Study results show durable Factor IX (“FIX”) activity up to a period of nearly three years, with no bleeds reported requiring FIX supplementation, and support selection of a dose and immune management regimen that has the potential to deliver FIX activity in the normal range.

“The goal of the B-AMAZE study was to evaluate a number of FLT180a doses, along with different prophylactic immune management regimens, in order to determine the optimal combination for our pivotal study to deliver predictable, consistent and durable FIX activity in the normal range. We believe delivering consistent and durable FIX activity in the normal range has the potential to allow patients to live their life free of both the physical and psychological burdens of hemophilia B,” said Julie Krop, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Freeline. “We are encouraged by our long-term follow up data that show, now out to nearly three years, durable FIX expression in treated patients. In addition to this notable durability, we have selected a dose for our pivotal Phase 2b/3 study that we believe will deliver FIX activity consistently in the normal range, and an immune management regimen that balances the need for the development of immune tolerance with the prevention of transaminitis, in order to preserve expression levels.”

Theresa Heggie, Chief Executive Officer of Freeline, added, “These updated data support the potential for our FLT180a gene therapy product candidate for hemophilia B to provide a functional cure with FIX activity in the normal range. Based on the feedback from our recent meetings with regulatory agencies, we aim to initiate our pivotal Phase 2b/3 study in the second half of 2021. We look forward to continued progress of our FLT180a program as we work towards achieving our mission of providing functional cures for patients with hemophilia B, enabling them to lead unconstrained, active lives, without fear of spontaneous or trauma-related bleeding events.”