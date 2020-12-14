 

Valmet to supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild to Cascades in the United States

Valmet Oyj's press release on December 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild with a wide scope of automation and services for Cascades' Bear Island mill in Virginia, the United States. In the project, paper machine PM 1, designed to produce newspaper, will be rebuilt to produce high-quality, lightweight, 100 percent recycled linerboard and medium grades for the North American market. The start-up of the rebuilt paper machine is scheduled for the end of 2022.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2020. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"Valmet's technology and references were the key reasons for achieving this agreement of a grade conversion rebuild. The Greenpac line at the sister plant of Bear Island has performed very well, and our cooperation with Cascades has been good. We have been flexibly developing our forming technology further to meet the customer demands," says Mike Gray, Vice President, Capital Business, North America, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

The ~8,500-mm wide (wire) containerboard machine PM 1 will produce recycled linerboard and medium grades with a basis weight range of 88-176 g/m2 and design speed of 1,370 m/min. The annual capacity will be 465,000 short tons.

Information about the customer Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The Company employs approximately 12,000 people across a network of close to 90 facilities in North America and Europe.

Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 558 6555
Mike Gray, Vice President, Capital Business, North America, Valmet, tel. +1 920 738 8542 

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

