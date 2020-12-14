 

Cowen Prime Services Wins Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Named “Prime Broker of the Year” and “Best Prime Brokerage, Financing”

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its Prime Services Division, has been named “Prime Broker of the Year” and “Best Prime Brokerage, Financing” at the 2020 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards. The Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards represent the culmination of the publication’s annual Prime Brokerage Survey of fund managers that was conducted earlier this year, and highlight the achievements of the fund service providers through what has been a difficult operating environment caused by the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to finish the year with these two awards as they acknowledge the exceptional service we strive to provide to our clients each and every day,” said Jack D. Seibald, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading at Cowen. “Being held in such high regard by our clients and ranking among such a distinguished group of service providers motivates us to maintain our service commitment heading into 2021. We are grateful to our clients and Global Custodian for this recognition and extend our appreciation to our global prime brokerage team for their continued hard work during such an unprecedented year.”

Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, added, “The commendation from Global Custodian serves as a clear testament to Cowen’s dedication to providing high-quality service, differentiated solutions and operational excellence for our customers. As a trusted partner to a variety of clients - including well-established funds and family offices to newly-launched managers of all sizes - we are proud of the important role our team plays as we help them meet their goals.”

About Cowen Prime Services LLC
Cowen Prime Services LLC offers a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage, outsourced trading and capital introduction services to investment managers with an array of solutions that are highly scalable and customizable. The firm was built by former investment managers to serve hedge fund managers, managed account platforms, institutional investors, family offices, and registered investment advisors with turn-key solutions designed to unburden our clients of their operating responsibilities and allow them to focus on their core competencies – investing. Our offering features US prime brokerage, international prime brokerage, electronic and high-touch execution, a full outsourced trading solution, commission management, financing and stock loan, middle and back office support, pre and post trade compliance, capital introduction, new launch consulting, and portfolio and risk analytics. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services’ solutions are offered internationally through the firm’s UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For additional information, visit: www.cowen.com/capabilities/prime-services/

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division.  The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services.  Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products.  Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform.  Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Media Contact:
Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
646-569-5897
dg@gagnierfc.com


Cowen Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cowen Prime Services Wins Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards Named “Prime Broker of the Year” and “Best Prime Brokerage, Financing”NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its Prime Services Division, has been named “Prime Broker of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in ...
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale of 218,012,500 PetroTal Shares for GBP21.67 Million
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Cowen and Intrepid Partners Expand Strategic Alliance With Dedicated Energy Innovation and Transition Partnership
16.11.20
Kyber Data Science Announces New Senior Hires