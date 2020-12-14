 

Cytokinetics Announces Data and Trial Design Presented at the International Symposium on ALS/MND

Additional Data from FORTITUDE-ALS Support Rationale and Design for COURAGE-ALS, A Planned Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Reldesemtiv in Patients with ALS

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that additional data relating to the impact of patient characteristics on treatment effect in FORTITUDE-ALS, the Phase 2 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), were presented at the 31st International Symposium on ALS/MND. Additionally, the company announced that the design of COURAGE-ALS (Clinical Outcomes Using Reldesemtiv on ALSFRS-R in a Global Evaluation in ALS), a planned Phase 3 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in patients with ALS and an update on the IMPACT ALS Europe survey, a patient and caregiver survey funded in part by Cytokinetics, were also presented.

“FORTITUDE-ALS provided important insights into patient characteristics that may yield a greater potential treatment effect, namely that faster progressing patients who received reldesemtiv in the Phase 2 trial experienced larger reductions in disease progression,” said Fady I. Malik, M.D., Ph.D., Cytokinetics’ Executive Vice President of Research & Development. “These additional data have informed the design of COURAGE-ALS which we hope to open to enrollment in 2021.”

FORTITUDE-ALS: Effect of Reldesemtiv More Apparent in Faster Progressing Patients

Jeremy Shefner, M.D., Ph.D., Lead Investigator of COURAGE-ALS, Professor and Chair of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute, and Professor and Executive Chair of Neurology at the University of Arizona, Phoenix, presented additional post-hoc analyses from FORTITUDE-ALS, the Phase 2 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in patients with ALS, evaluating how baseline patient characteristics impacted the effect of treatment with reldesemtiv versus placebo. When patients were divided into faster, middle and slower progressing tertiles based on pre-study ALSFRS-R progression rates, the middle and fastest progressing tertiles of patients combined showed a 27% difference at 12 weeks between patients receiving reldesemtiv versus placebo (1.15 ALSFRS-R points, p=0.011), compared to 18% (0.4 points; p=0.43) in the slowest progressing tertile. In general, patients with a longer symptom duration were slower progressors; 59% of those with SD >24 months were in the slowest tertile. Most patients who were minimally affected with an ALSFRS-R ≥45 at baseline were also slow progressors. In comparing the treatment effect of slow progressing patients with symptoms ≤24 months and a baseline ALSFRS-R score of ≤44 to the original primary analysis population, the effect size and statistical significance increased, despite reducing the number of analyzed patients. In an analysis of the total study population (n=458), combining all patients who received reldesemtiv and comparing to those who received placebo, the change from baseline to week 12 in the ALSFRS-R total score showed a least square mean (LSM) difference of 0.87 (p=0.013). However, limiting the analysis population to patients with symptoms ≤24 months and a baseline ALSFRS-R score of ≤44 (n=272), the LSM difference was 1.84 (p=0.0002). Together, these post-hoc analyses indicate that the impact of treatment with reldesemtiv was more apparent in patients with faster pre-study rates of progression, which include patients with short symptom duration and lower baseline ALSFRS-R scores.

