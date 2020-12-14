Mt Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 7 December to 11 December 2020:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,800
|167.20
|302,753
|
7 December 2020
8 December 2020
9 December 2020
10 December 2020
11 December 2020
|
600
200
400
300
300
|
166.42
167.00
167.86
168.69
172.50
|
99,852
33,400
67,144
50,607
51,750
|Accumulated under the programme
|8,320
|1,228,268
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 7 December – 11 December is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 8,320 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.107% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
- Appendix - Overview of transactions (7 December - 11 December 2020)
- MTHH_Company Announcement 22_2020
