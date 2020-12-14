 

Hanstone Gold Announces an Additional Listing on the Frankfurt Exchange, Trading Under the Symbol HGO, FSE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 13:30  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS, & FSE: HGO) (“Hanstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol HGO.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanstone, commented:

“Hanstone’s German Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing offers additional exposure of the Company to overseas investors following the North American Resource Sector. Management is very pleased with this recent listing and is looking forward to working with additional partners providing German translation and other market related services. This additional listing is in step with Management’s commitment to Hanstone’s continued growth and exposure to opportunities.”

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the oldest in the world with roots dating back to medieval times, laying the foundations for Frankfurt to become an important city for commercial activity.

The Company’s German trading activity (in Euros) can be viewed online at:

https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/hanstone-gold-corp

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Carrie Howes, Director of Communications+1-778-551-8488, carrie.howes@hanstonegold.com; or
Raymond Marks, President & CEO, +1-778-896-7778, ray.marks@hanstonegold.com; or
Bob Quinn, Vice President, +1-713-412-2620, bob.quinn@hanstonegold.com

Or visit the Company’s website at www.hanstonegold.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

The information contained herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified using words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Disclaimer

