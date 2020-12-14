Platinex Announces Gold in Till With 207 Grains of Gold

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") reports that the first 38 samples of till collected at surface this year have been processed for gold grain content by Overburden Drilling Management (“ODM”) of Nepean, Ontario which returned a high value of 207 gold grains in one sample of which 116 grains are pristine and modified. The average grain count in the 38 samples is 21. (See magnified pictures of gold grains in samples 45302 and 45303 below)

This is a continuation of a program on the core 16% of the property previously commenced by Platinex. Highly anomalous gold in till results were reported in 446 samples which still warrant follow up drilling. The current program is concentrating on testing the unexplored 21 km strike length of the Ridout Tyrrell Deformation Zone. More samples have been delivered to the ODM lab for processing and due to the mild winter to date till sample collection is still ongoing on the property.