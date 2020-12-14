 

Bicomponent Fiber Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Bicomponent Fiber Market by Material Type (PE/PP, PE/PET, Co-PET/PET, and Others), by Structure Type (Sheath-Core, Side-by-Side, Islands-in-the-Sea, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Hygiene, Textiles, Automotive, Home Furnish, and others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's bicomponent fiber market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for bicomponent fiber at the global-, regional-, as well as country-level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Bicomponent Fiber Market: Highlights from the Report

Bicomponent fiber is a two-component fiber, which is extruded from two polymers of the same spinneret, that is, both polymers are constituted within the same filament. Bicomponent fibers are also known as "conjugate fibers", particularly in Asian countries. The two polymers of a bicomponent fiber have different melting points and are accordingly structured for a specific application. Properties of bicomponent fibers depend on several factors, such as the nature and properties of both materials, their arrangement in the fiber, the relative proportion of both materials, and the thickness of the fiber. The main objective behind producing bicomponent fiber is to exploit capabilities that do not exist in either polymer alone.

The market for bicomponent fiber is driven by the organic growth of various end-use industries such as hygiene, automotive, textiles, and home furnish. Furthermore, exceptional advantages of bicomponent fibers, such as wide range of bonding temperatures, unique cross-sections, enhanced bulkiness as well as liquid acquisition properties, compared to other competing materials (mono-component fiber), are driving the increase in their penetration across industry verticals. The market experienced exceptional growth over the past decade, creating a huge interest among participants.

