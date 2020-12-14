Arconic Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic”) earned a spot on America's Most Responsible Companies 2021, a list compiled by Newsweek and Statista. The designation is based on an analysis of publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports as well as an independent survey of United States residents.

“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to create a company that embraces inclusion, diversity and social equity and is defined by integrity,” said Tim Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Arconic. “Advancing the health and safety of our employees, the environment and communities we serve while providing customers with light weight, durable and recyclable products is a core part of our culture wherever we operate.”