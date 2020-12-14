Cresco Labs Closes Financing With Lenders to Extend Maturity of Senior Secured Term Loan and Increase Facility to $200 Million

The increased Senior Loan proceeds will be used to fund the expansion of Cresco Labs’ operations in its strategic 9-state footprint and capitalize on other targeted growth initiatives in key markets. Of the US$100 million increase to the Senior Loan, US$85 million has been provided by existing lenders, as well as several new, large institutional investors to the Company. Additionally, US$15 million of the short-term liability with Opaskwayak Cree Nation was consolidated into the Senior Loan under the terms of the new agreement.

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the closing of the agreement with lenders to extend the maturity of its senior secured term loan (the “Senior Loan”) and exercise of the mutual option to increase the loan size to US$200 million. All lenders have agreed to extend the Senior Loan maturity to January 23 th , 2023 at a reduced interest rate of 12% per annum. Additionally, under the terms of the new agreement, Cresco Labs is provided with greater prepayment optionality.

“As a company, we continue to display our responsible capital agenda,” said Charlie Bachtell, CEO and Co-Founder of Cresco Labs. “Today we have secured funding to take advantage of the growth opportunities in front of us, improved our cost of capital in a non-dilutive manner, and given ourselves enhanced flexibility in a dynamic capital environment. This agreement to extend and increase the Senior Loan reflects the strong growth and profitability that Cresco Labs has demonstrated and the confidence our investors have in our differentiated strategy. We too believe in the tremendous value of our organization and our ability to raise the standard of execution for this industry.”

