 

Transco Announces Extension of Exchange Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 13:30  |  60   |   |   

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC (“Transco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB), announced today that it has extended its offer to exchange any and all of its $700 million in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 3.250 percent Senior Notes due 2030 and $500 million in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 3.950 percent Senior Notes due 2050 for an equal amount of the applicable series of its registered 3.250 percent Senior Notes due 2030 and 3.950 percent Senior Notes due 2050 until 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on December 16, 2020. The offer was previously scheduled to expire at 5 p.m. EST on December 11, 2020.

As of 5:00 p.m. EST on Friday, December 11, 2020, holders of $698,870,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 3.250 percent Senior Notes due 2030 (constituting approximately 99.8 percent of the principal amount of such outstanding notes) and holders of $500 million aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 3.950 percent Senior Notes due 2050 (constituting 100 percent of the principal amount of such outstanding notes), have delivered valid tenders pursuant to the offer. Except as set forth herein, the terms and conditions of the offer remain unchanged. Transco may further extend the expiration date of the offer in its sole discretion.

The offer is being made pursuant to a prospectus dated November 12, 2020, a copy of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Transco has not authorized any person to provide information other than as set forth in the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus and the transmittal letter governing the exchange offer can be obtained from the exchange agent, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., by faxing a request to (732) 667-9408 or by writing via regular or certified mail, or overnight courier, to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., Corporate Trust Operations—Reorganization Unit, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, New York 13057, Attn: Tiffany Castor.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The exchange offer is being made solely pursuant to the prospectus dated November 12, 2020, including any supplements thereto, and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use.

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although Transco believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Transco’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Williams Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transco Announces Extension of Exchange Offer Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC (“Transco”), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB), announced today that it has extended its offer to exchange any and all of its $700 million in aggregate principal amount …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
SiriusXM’s New SXM-7 Satellite, Built by Maxar and Launched Aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, Performing ...
Incyte Announces Results of Phase 3 RUXCOVID Study of Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) as a Treatment for ...
Star Alliance Goes All-In on AWS to Invent the Next Era of Air Travel
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With ...
The Special Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on January ...
Virgin Galactic Update on Test Flight Program
Trinseo To Acquire Arkema’s PMMA Business as Part of its Transformation to a Specialty Solutions ...
Public Storage Appoints Three New Independent Trustees
Researchers Use Masimo ORi, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Williams Appoints Rose Robeson to Board of Directors
02.12.20
Williams CFO to Participate in 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream Utility Symposium
23.11.20
Williams Announces Global Resolution with Chesapeake

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.07.20
4
Williams Companies