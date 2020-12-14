 

TechTarget Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 13:30   

TechTarget, Inc. (“TechTarget”) (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $175 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”). The notes are to be offered and sold to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In addition, TechTarget has granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million aggregate principal amount of notes on the same terms and conditions.

TechTarget intends to use approximately $150 million of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cash consideration payable for, and certain costs associated with its previously announced proposed acquisition of BrightTalk Limited (the “BrightTalk Acquisition”). TechTarget also intends to use the remaining proceeds from the offering, to fund, together with cash on hand, the $20 million initial purchase price, subject to adjustment, of an additional acquisition of a company providing research and content for B2B information technology enterprise customers, with which TechTarget has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “Potential Acquisition”). Completion of the offering is not contingent upon completion of the BrightTalk Acquisition or the Potential Acquisition and there can be no assurance that the BrightTalk Acquisition or the Potential Acquisition will be consummated. If the BrightTalk Acquisition or the Potential Acquisition is not completed, TechTarget intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation and in TechTarget’s sole discretion, working capital, capital expenditures, investments in or loans to TechTarget’s subsidiaries, repayment of outstanding indebtedness, common stock repurchases, funding potential future acquisitions and investments and satisfaction of other obligations.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of TechTarget and will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Upon conversion of the notes, holders of the notes will receive cash, shares of TechTarget’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of TechTarget’s common stock, at TechTarget’s option. Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, offering price and other terms will be determined at the time of pricing the offering.

