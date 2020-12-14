 

Bragg Gaming to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") today announced that it will present at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday December 15th at 12:20 p.m. EST. Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer of Bragg will present to a live, virtual audience.

“This is an excellent opportunity to share the compelling Bragg story with a highly targeted audience,” said Mr. Spielberg. “The LD Micro conference has a strong history of bringing unique companies together with global investors, and the new format will allow us to engage directly with the participants.”

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

Register here.

Profiles powered by LD Micro

About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.

Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE
LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com. The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group
+1-647-800-2282
info@bragg.games

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group
+1-289-276-1167
tim@bragg.games

For US investor inquiries, please contact:
Laine Yonker, Edison Group
+1-646-653-7035
lyonker@edisongroup.com

Source: Bragg Gaming Group via LD Micro

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


