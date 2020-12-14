CFOs Taking More Prominent Strategic and Enterprise-Building Responsibilities Following Their Critical COVID-19 Work, New Survey Shows

CFOs’ Adoption of Automation Positions Them for Enterprise Leadership, According to CFO Research and FTI Consulting Survey

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Findings from a new survey show Chief Financial Officers (“CFOs”) are taking on greater strategic and enterprise-building roles after guiding their organizations through the challenges of COVID-19.



CFO Research of Argyle Advisory & Research Services and FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) surveyed 325 corporate finance executives to better understand how CFOs and the finance function drive enterprise value. Five key themes emerged: