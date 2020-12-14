TG Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing medicines for patients with B-cell mediated diseases (“TG Therapeutics”), today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200,000,000 of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. TG Therapeutics intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30,000,000 of its common stock.



TG Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds of the public offering to fund the continued development of ublituximab and umbralisib, the potential in-license, acquisition, development and commercialization of other pharmaceutical products, and for general corporate purposes.