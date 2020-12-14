TG Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing medicines for patients with B-cell mediated diseases (“TG
Therapeutics”), today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200,000,000 of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be
no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. TG Therapeutics intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up
to an additional $30,000,000 of its common stock.
TG Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds of the public offering to fund the continued development of ublituximab and umbralisib, the potential in-license, acquisition, development and commercialization of other pharmaceutical products, and for general corporate purposes.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.
The public offering of common stock is being made pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the SEC on September 5, 2019. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Evercore Group L.L.C, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 37th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email: prospectus@cantor.com.
