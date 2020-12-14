Cambridge (UK), 14 December 2020: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) confirms the following in connection with the conference call scheduled for today at 15:00 CET in the context of its contemplated acquisition of Hybrid Software:

All members of the board of directors of Global Graphics will attend the Q&A session and the slides of such presentation will be made available on our website after the meeting. The Q&A session will be recorded and made available on the company’s website. Shareholders are invited to submit written questions during the period between 14 December 2020 and 4 January 2021. Appropriate answers will then be published on the website prior to the shareholders’ meeting on 8 January 2021. The board has requested permission from the independent valuation expert to make its independent valuation report (or at least extracts of the report) available to shareholders. As soon as such approval has been obtained, the report will be made available on the website. A second Q&A session will be organized on 5 or 6 January 2021 (which, if the independent valuation expert agrees to the release of part or all of its report, should be after the disclosure of the valuation report as per item 4 above). The exact timing will be announced shortly. Whilst the shareholders’ meeting of 8 January 2021 will be a closed meeting, we will make available video conference dial-in facilities so that shareholders can participate should they wish. Details will be announced at a later date.

More information about HYBRID Software, the proposed acquisition and full details about the meeting and voting can be found in the Notice of General Meeting on the Company’s website at https://investor.globalgraphics.com/investors/hybrid-software-acquisit ... .

Shareholders are invited to attend a Q&A session with the Board via a Zoom conference call on Monday, 14 December 2020, at 15:00 CET. We want to remind you that to register for this conference call, please email investor-relations@globalgraphics.com by 14:30 CET on Monday, 14 December 2020. Details of how to join the meeting will then be provided by email.

