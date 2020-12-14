 

Athira Pharma Announces Appointment of Kelly A. Romano to its Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced the appointment of Kelly A. Romano to its Board of Directors. Ms. Romano is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BlueRipple Capital, LLC, a consultancy firm for global technology companies.

“As we expanded our Board, we sought a candidate who would help us best serve shareholders as we work towards making new treatments available for patients through the continued advancement of our Phase 2/3 clinical studies for ATH-1017 in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Athira. “Kelly has a track record of operational success and an aptitude for understanding growing companies as we continue to drive the business forward.”

Ms. Romano brings over 30 years of executive operating experience in technology, with a background in commercial buildings and aerospace. In addition to her role at BlueRipple Capital, LLC, Ms. Romano is an Operating Partner at AE Industrial Partners. Previously, she spent 32 years working at United Technologies Corp. (UTC) in various positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as President of Intelligent Building Technologies in UTC Building & Industrial Systems. Ms. Romano is also a member of several boards of directors, including UGI Corporation and Dorman Products, Inc., and is co-chair of the board of directors at Potter Electric Signal. Ms. Romano holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo, an MBA degree from Syracuse University, and is a graduate of the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management's Corporate Board Governance Executive Program, as well as senior executive programs at Darden School of Management, University of Virginia.

Ms. Romano commented, “I am honored to be joining Athira’s Board to leverage my experience with business and technology as the company recruits for its ongoing clinical trials of ATH-1017. I strongly support Athira’s critical mission to develop therapies that have potential to benefit patients with neurodegenerative disease, a space where treatment options are limited.”

About ATH-1017
ATH-1017 is a small molecule therapeutic specifically designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in normal central nervous system function, in order to impact neurodegeneration and regenerate brain tissue. In addition to Alzheimer’s disease, ATH-1017 is designed to address the broader dementia population, including Parkinson’s disease dementia. Athira’s completed Phase 1a/b clinical trials of ATH-1017 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease established that the treatment was generally well tolerated at all tested doses. Measures evaluating brain function with quantitative electroencephalogram (qEEG) also produced a strong suite of translational data. Additionally, a statistically significant improvement in Event-Related Potential (ERP) P300 latency, an objective measure of working memory processing speed, was noted in patients with Alzheimer’s disease following multiple dose treatments with ATH-1017 compared with those receiving placebo.

