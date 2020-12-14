 

PHX Energy Announces Agreement for the Sale of Russian Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 13:30  |  81   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" "we" "our" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) announced today that it has entered into a preliminary sale and purchase agreement with Well Tech Services Ltd (the "Purchaser"), a company incorporated under the laws of the Russian Federation, for the sale of our Russian operations to the Purchaser (the "Transaction"). Under the Transaction, the Purchaser will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Phoenix TSR LLC ("Phoenix TSR"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of PHX Energy. The Transaction is expected to be completed late in the first quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions including execution of a final agreement, a stipulated minimum working capital requirement and the preparation and delivery of customary closing documentation. The agreed purchase price for the disposition is 240 000 000 Russian Rubles, or approximately $4.2 million CAD using an exchange rate of 57.392. Upon completion, the Corporation intends to apply the net proceeds from the Transaction to partially fund its 2021 capital expenditure program.

Phoenix TSR was established in Russia a decade ago and over this time has built a positive reputation. The sale of Phoenix TSR will strengthen our balance sheet and cash position and is aligned with our strategy to operate our high-performance technologies in the most lucrative basins in the world, benefitting from the higher margins generated. This divestment will allow our personnel to focus on our objectives to continue gaining market share and assist our customers’ in their efforts to constantly drill faster.

About PHX Energy Services Corp.

The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies primarily in Canada and the US.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") as defined by applicable securities laws that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond PHX Energy's control. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "prospective", "project", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate", "estimate", or other similar words or statements that certain events "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2


PHX Energy Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PHX Energy Announces Agreement for the Sale of Russian Operations CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" "we" "our" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) announced today that it has entered into a preliminary sale and purchase agreement with Well Tech Services Ltd …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
PHX Energy Announces 2021 Capital Expenditure Program & Reinstatement of Quarterly Dividend