 

MBH CORPORATION PLC CONTINUES GROWTH WITH 12TH ACQUISITION OF 2020 BY TAKING ON VICTORIA GOSDEN TRAVEL

MBH CORPORATION PLC CONTINUES GROWTH WITH 12TH ACQUISITION OF 2020 BY TAKING ON VICTORIA GOSDEN TRAVEL

14.12.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBH CORPORATION PLC CONTINUES GROWTH WITH 12TH ACQUISITION OF 2020 BY TAKING ON VICTORIA GOSDEN TRAVEL

London, 14th December 2020, MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, adds to its transport vertical with their latest acquisition of Victoria Gosden Travel Limited (VGT). This is the latest step in a highly active year for MBH as VGT becomes the 12th acquisition of 2020 and the fourth of the last six weeks as the company looks to close the year with a burst of activity. VGT joins ADT Taxis in MBH's transport vertical and boosts the pro-forma revenues of MBH group companies to GBP 104M for the financial year ending 2020.

MBH's considerable acquisition drive continues with the announcement of the acquisition of VGT who become the 22nd company within the MBH portfolio and their 12th acquisition of 2020.

VGT is a well established taxi and licensed private hire operator covering the Waverly, Hart and Rushmoor areas of the South-East of the UK and has been operating since 2002. That year, it launched with just one car working exclusively on home to school contracts for Hampshire and Surrey county council. Over its 18 years VGT has acquired a number of other taxi firms to grow into a 100 vehicle fleet covering most aspects of passenger transport.

VGT has a highly experienced leadership team, a trait it shares with all other MBH acquisitions. Gary Marshall, the MD of VGT, boasts over 30 years of experience in the taxi industry and 16 years as a software supplier to the taxi industry. For the financial year 2020 VGT's audited EBIT was GBP 278,545 and it has assets of GBP 1.18M.

The total consideration for the acquisition of VGT is approximately GBP1.3m to GBP2m of which majority will be settled by way of a listed bond in accordance with the MBH bond programme with the following terms:

  • 5-year maturity with principal payable at maturity; and
  • 5% coupon rate per annum payable semi-annually

Gary Marshall, Managing Director, VGT, said: 'This is a fantastic opportunity for us. We have spent the last 7 years growing VGT to a 100 car fleet. Joining with MBH has allowed us to release equity in the business, remain in control of the company and remove the limiting factors allowing us to grow the business further.

