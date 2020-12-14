DGAP-News MBH CORPORATION PLC CONTINUES GROWTH WITH 12TH ACQUISITION OF 2020 BY TAKING ON VICTORIA GOSDEN TRAVEL
MBH CORPORATION PLC CONTINUES GROWTH WITH 12TH ACQUISITION OF 2020 BY TAKING ON VICTORIA GOSDEN TRAVEL
MBH's considerable acquisition drive continues with the announcement of the acquisition of VGT who become the 22nd company within the MBH portfolio and their 12th acquisition of 2020.
VGT is a well established taxi and licensed private hire operator covering the Waverly, Hart and Rushmoor areas of the South-East of the UK and has been operating since 2002. That year, it launched with just one car working exclusively on home to school contracts for Hampshire and Surrey county council. Over its 18 years VGT has acquired a number of other taxi firms to grow into a 100 vehicle fleet covering most aspects of passenger transport.
VGT has a highly experienced leadership team, a trait it shares with all other MBH acquisitions. Gary Marshall, the MD of VGT, boasts over 30 years of experience in the taxi industry and 16 years as a software supplier to the taxi industry. For the financial year 2020 VGT's audited EBIT was GBP 278,545 and it has assets of GBP 1.18M.
The total consideration for the acquisition of VGT is approximately GBP1.3m to GBP2m of which majority will be settled by way of a listed bond in accordance with the MBH bond programme with the following terms:
- 5-year maturity with principal payable at maturity; and
- 5% coupon rate per annum payable semi-annually
Gary Marshall, Managing Director, VGT, said: 'This is a fantastic opportunity for us. We have spent the last 7 years growing VGT to a 100 car fleet. Joining with MBH has allowed us to release equity in the business, remain in control of the company and remove the limiting factors allowing us to grow the business further.
