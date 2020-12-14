 

Forward Air Corporation Announces Expansion Into California’s Inland Empire

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments such as its ongoing less-than-truckload (LTL) network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward announced that it will bring its expedited LTL service to California’s Inland Empire region.

Forward’s new facility in Fontana, CA will support the entire Inland Empire region. The Fontana facility is Forward’s fifth location in California, and second facility in greater Los Angeles – an area in which the Company has experienced strong growth. In addition to bringing best-in-class transportation times to the Inland Empire, the new facility is expected to create operational efficiencies with Forward’s Los Angeles terminal.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The Inland Empire region plays a strategic role in our expansion plans. While we can support some of our largest customers here, we are also able to link smaller businesses to our portfolio of service offerings. We are growing our footprint in Southern California and supporting our existing operations at the same time.”

The new facility in Fontana marks Forward’s continued expansion of services beyond its traditional airport-to-airport footprint. With the introduction of expedited LTL service out of Fontana, the Inland Empire region is now connected to Forward’s nationwide network and portfolio of premium freight management services in LTL, full truckload, intermodal drayage and final mile delivery.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected creation of operational efficiencies with the Company’s Los Angeles terminal and the growth and future expansion of the Company’s network and footprint. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties including that the performance of the LTL service in Inland Empire is worse than anticipated and that the Company is not able to achieve its planned expansion. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

