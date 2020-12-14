Forward Air Corporation Announces Expansion Into California’s Inland Empire

Forward’s new facility in Fontana, CA will support the entire Inland Empire region. The Fontana facility is Forward’s fifth location in California, and second facility in greater Los Angeles – an area in which the Company has experienced strong growth. In addition to bringing best-in-class transportation times to the Inland Empire, the new facility is expected to create operational efficiencies with Forward’s Los Angeles terminal.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments such as its ongoing less-than-truckload (LTL) network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Today, Forward announced that it will bring its expedited LTL service to California’s Inland Empire region.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The Inland Empire region plays a strategic role in our expansion plans. While we can support some of our largest customers here, we are also able to link smaller businesses to our portfolio of service offerings. We are growing our footprint in Southern California and supporting our existing operations at the same time.”

The new facility in Fontana marks Forward’s continued expansion of services beyond its traditional airport-to-airport footprint. With the introduction of expedited LTL service out of Fontana, the Inland Empire region is now connected to Forward’s nationwide network and portfolio of premium freight management services in LTL, full truckload, intermodal drayage and final mile delivery.

About Forward Air Corporation

