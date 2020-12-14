People Corporation to be Acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking

Transaction facilitates People Corporation’s next chapter of growth and expands its opportunity to further enhance the delivery of market-leading solutions to its clients



All-cash consideration delivers significant and immediate value to People Corporation shareholders: purchase price represents a 37% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average price per share for the period ending on December 11, 2020, and a 36% premium to the closing price on December 11, 2020

Unanimously approved by People Corporation’s Board of Directors





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PEO) today announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) pursuant to which investment funds managed by the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division (the “Purchaser” or “Goldman Sachs”) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the “shares”) of the Company for $15.22 per share in cash (the “Purchase Price”), representing a total equity value of approximately $1.13 billion (the “Transaction”). The Purchase Price represents a 37% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average price per share for the period ending on December 11, 2020, and a 36% premium to the closing price on December 11, 2020.

Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of People Corporation, said, "This Transaction delivers tremendous value for our shareholders while creating the conditions that will enable our team to write People Corporation’s next chapter. As a private company with a committed, well-capitalized and long-term owner, People Corporation will accelerate its scale in talent and technology, consistent with its commitment to bring to bear industry-leading group benefits, group retirement and HR solutions to each client engagement, delivered by its best-in-class consultants across its national platform. I look forward to continuing to lead our outstanding team as we look to the future.”

Scott Anderson, Chairman of the Special Committee of independent directors of People Corporation, said, "This transaction is an excellent opportunity for People Corporation’s shareholders, and for the Company’s clients, partners, employees and other stakeholders. The Transaction recognizes the value of People Corporation’s growth, success, and long-term track record of delivering shareholder returns. The Purchase Price represents a significant premium to both current and historical trading prices for People Corporation’s shares. We are confident that the partnership with Goldman Sachs will enhance the Company’s ability to pursue its long-term vision and ensure that People Corporation continues to be a leader in the industry."