 

Global Railcar Leasing Leader GATX Corporation Expands Use of BIO-key's PortalGuard Solution to Enable Secure and Flexible Password Management for its Largely Remote-Work European Operations Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.12.2020, 13:59  |  81   |   |   

WALL, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that GATX Corporation, the leading global railcar leasing company, has chosen to expand their use of BIO-key's PortalGuard IAM solution to its GATX Rail Europe operations to deliver cost-effective and secure password management to improve their employees' end-user experience and reduce related costs.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GATX Rail Europe's operations team has shifted most of their employees to remote work, creating the need to implement secure password management from remote locations. The IT team was faced with runaway Help Desk costs supporting employees in the work-from-home model while it strove to deliver a great user experience. The PortalGuard IAM solution met important project goals that included cybersecurity, reduced IT resource costs, and the enforcement and management of strong passwords on all devices, whether company-owned or not.

"Since 2004, our team has built a strong track record delivering multiple value-add security solutions to GATX," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "Events this year have substantially accelerated enterprise adoption of the work-from-home model, resulting in widespread security and identity challenges, rising costs, and workflow disruption. PortalGuard is an ideal solution for these challenges, providing the perfect balance of security, usability, and rapid deployment, all at a very competitive cost. Expanding our footprint within an existing customer is both gratifying and the strongest possible endorsement of the value and flexibility of our PortalGuard solution."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Seite 1 von 3
Bio-Key International Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Railcar Leasing Leader GATX Corporation Expands Use of BIO-key's PortalGuard Solution to Enable Secure and Flexible Password Management for its Largely Remote-Work European Operations Team WALL, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that GATX Corporation, the leading global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
NIO Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pluralsight Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $3.5 ...
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Codemasters Group Holdings plc
Danone further strengthens governance to support ‘Local First’ adaptation plan
Novartis provides update on RUXCOVID study of ruxolitinib for hospitalized patients with COVID-19
HEXO Corp announces results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders
Bombardier’s Savli site celebrates production of its 5,000th bogie frame
Solutions 30 Notifies the Amf and Files a Criminal Lawsuit for the Dissemination of False and ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key Presents at LD Micro Virtual Main Event 2020 Conference, Tuesday December 15th at 3: 20pm ET
30.11.20
BIO-key Launches PortalGuard IDaaS (Identity-as-a-Service) Cloud Authentication Solution, Enabling Secure and Flexible Identity & Access Management
25.11.20
Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key Presents at Imperial Capital Virtual Security Investor Conference Wednesday, December 2nd
23.11.20
Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key Partners with Prominic.NET to Provide Advanced, Flexible User Authentication Security for U.S. DoD Agency
19.11.20
Following Approval at its Special Meeting of Shareholders, BIO-key Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split to Regain Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
8
BIO-KEY International Inc - Spezialist für biometrische Identifizierungstechnologien