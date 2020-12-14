Global Railcar Leasing Leader GATX Corporation Expands Use of BIO-key's PortalGuard Solution to Enable Secure and Flexible Password Management for its Largely Remote-Work European Operations Team
WALL, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key
International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that GATX
Corporation, the leading global railcar leasing company, has chosen to expand their use of BIO-key's PortalGuard IAM solution to its GATX Rail Europe operations to deliver cost-effective and secure
password management to improve their employees' end-user experience and reduce related costs.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GATX Rail Europe's operations team has shifted most of their employees to remote work, creating the need to implement secure password management from remote locations. The IT team was faced with runaway Help Desk costs supporting employees in the work-from-home model while it strove to deliver a great user experience. The PortalGuard IAM solution met important project goals that included cybersecurity, reduced IT resource costs, and the enforcement and management of strong passwords on all devices, whether company-owned or not.
"Since 2004, our team has built a strong track record delivering multiple value-add security solutions to GATX," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "Events this year have substantially accelerated enterprise adoption of the work-from-home model, resulting in widespread security and identity challenges, rising costs, and workflow disruption. PortalGuard is an ideal solution for these challenges, providing the perfect balance of security, usability, and rapid deployment, all at a very competitive cost. Expanding our footprint within an existing customer is both gratifying and the strongest possible endorsement of the value and flexibility of our PortalGuard solution."
About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, including customized enterprise and cloud solutions.
