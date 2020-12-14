Global Railcar Leasing Leader GATX Corporation Expands Use of BIO-key's PortalGuard Solution to Enable Secure and Flexible Password Management for its Largely Remote-Work European Operations Team

WALL, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that GATX Corporation, the leading global railcar leasing company, has chosen to expand their use of BIO-key's PortalGuard IAM solution to its GATX Rail Europe operations to deliver cost-effective and secure password management to improve their employees' end-user experience and reduce related costs.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GATX Rail Europe's operations team has shifted most of their employees to remote work, creating the need to implement secure password management from remote locations. The IT team was faced with runaway Help Desk costs supporting employees in the work-from-home model while it strove to deliver a great user experience. The PortalGuard IAM solution met important project goals that included cybersecurity, reduced IT resource costs, and the enforcement and management of strong passwords on all devices, whether company-owned or not.