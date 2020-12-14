 

Allarity Therapeutics Expands its Stenoparib License Rights to Include Anti-Viral Uses

Hørsholm, Denmark (14 December 2020) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that it has amended its license agreement with Eisai Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) to expand Allarity’s field-of-use to include anti-viral uses of Stenoparib (formerly E7449).

Allarity holds global, exclusive rights to the PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, under an existing license with Eisai, in the field of cancer therapeutics and treatment.  With the amendment to the license, Allarity now further holds global, exclusive rights to the drug as an anti-viral therapy.

The expansion of the field-of-use rights will support Allarity in its advancement of Stenoparib as a potential anti-viral therapy for COVID-19. The Company has previously announced positive pre-clinical studies showing that Stenoparib has inhibitory activity against Coronavirus as a single agent, and in combination with remdesivir.  Based on those results, the Company has submitted a phase 2/3 protocol through the BARDA portal to be an arm in the NIH ACTIV clinical trials, a part of the Operation Warp Speed.

Stenoparib is currently being evaluated for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer in a DRP-guided Phase 2 clinical trial at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston, MA U.S.A.) using a DRP companion diagnostic to guide patient enrollment and improve therapeutic outcome. The drug has been tested in over 60 patients to date and is demonstrated to be safe and well tolerated. Through use of DRP patient selection, Allarity aims to provide a superior clinical benefit, to ovarian cancer patients receiving Stenoparib, as compared to other approved PARP inhibitors.

Steve R. Carchedi, CEO of Allarity Therapeutics, commented “We are pleased to announce this expansion of our Stenoparib license rights to support our continuing development of the drug as a potential anti-viral treatment for COVID-19, in order to make our contribution towards solving the current global pandemic.  Meanwhile, we remain confident that our ongoing Phase 2 study of Stenoparib in ovarian cancer will prove the merits of this drug, together with its DRP companion diagnostic, as we advance towards approval and commercialization of this priority asset in our pipeline.”

30.11.20
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – September 2020

