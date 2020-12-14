 

Mason Graphite Sets the Record Straight and Corrects Misleading and Baseless Statements by a Self-serving Dissident Shareholder

globenewswire
14.12.2020   
  • The Dissident Nominees would serve one shareholder, Fahad Al-Tamimi, who has no plan, omitted key facts and suggested an Investor Relations Officer as the CEO. Mason Graphite encourages shareholders to consider the facts in order to make an informed voting decision.
  • Do not let Al-Tamimi take over the Company without paying a premium to shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to vote FOR Management’s Director Nominees and to not support Al-Tamimi’s questionable hand-picked slate.
  • If shareholders have already voted in favor of Al-Tamimi based on inaccurate information provided to them, they can change their vote by simply voting again using Management’s proxy prior to December 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
  • Shareholders who have questions or require voting assistance should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com. Please visit www.masongraphite.com for more information.

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is disappointed by Fahad Al-Tamimi’s (“Al-Tamimi”) latest self-serving tactics. The Company would like to set the record straight and correct misleading and false assertions made by Al-Tamimi to try and garner shareholder support.

• Al-Tamimi’s Misleading Allegations Relating to Alternative Business Plan. Al-Tamimi states that the Mason Graphite Board of Directors (the “Board”) did not evaluate the alternative business plan he put forward. The fact is Al-Tamimi NEVER presented a formal plan to the Board for review. Instead, the Board was only provided with a conceptual approach stemming from his discussion with the former Chairman of the Board/Interim CEO. This approach, which centered around coated graphite, was unsupported by a clear business strategy, market analysis, budgets or quantified facts. Notwithstanding the unsupported nature of Al-Tamimi’s plan, the Board Chair tried to accommodate Al-Tamimi by meeting with a potential supplier of spherical graphite. In an effort to test the theory, Management attempted to work on Al-Tamimi’s conceptual approach and ultimately improved on it by adding a value-added product (“VAP”) strategy and plan as part of a broader and integrated graphite business. In the April 9, 2020 press release, Mason Graphite announced that given the graphite market conditions, it would re-prioritize its projects and postpone its mine and concentrator project in order to focus on the “second transformation phase” project: coated spherical graphite. This decision was supported by the Board, including Al-Tamimi’s recently appointed representative on the Board.

