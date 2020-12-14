 

Nickel Rock Resources Announces Flow Through Financing and Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.12.2020, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("the Company") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: SSMLF) is pleased to announce that planning for our 2021 exploration programs is underway and to fund these programs we are pleased to announce that we have arranged a flow-through non-brokered private placement offering of 4,000,000 flow-through units (FT Units") at $0.13 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds of $520,000. Details of the exploration program will be outlined in a NI 43-101 report soon to be released.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of two years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval. 

Finder's fees will be issued in connection with the private placement and are subject to Exchange approval.  All securities issued will be subject to a four month and a day hold period under applicable Securities Laws.

Corporate Update

From March of this year, the Company has been continually active and has accomplished a lot during a time of global uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.  This progress has positioned the Company for a bright and successful future. 

Most recently, the Company has been completely rebranded as Nickel Rock Resources to reinforce our plans for exploring and developing great nickel assets.  To facilitate this plan the Company completed an equity financing totalling $1,000,000 and successfully acquired a 100% interest in several highly prospective claims which include the Hard Nickel Centre Group(which includes the Klone claim group), Hard Nickel 3, Hard Nickel 4 and  the Nickel 100 claim group.  The acquisition of the Hard Nickel Group and the Nickel 100 claims are subject to Exchange approval. The properties are located near Canada's prolific Omineca mining district 100kms northwest of Fort St James, British Columbia.  Nearby is the prolific Mt. Milligan mine owned and operated by Centerra.  The area is very prospective for nickel-based mineral deposits as can be demonstrated by the recently announced Baptiste Nickel Deposit owned by FPX Minerals.  Also, a key part of the rebranding of Nickel Rock, is the launch of our new website (http://www.nickelrockresources.com/) and a soon to be launched social media campaign.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nickel Rock Resources Announces Flow Through Financing and Corporate Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("the Company") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: SSMLF) is pleased to announce that planning for our 2021 exploration programs is underway and to fund these programs we are …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Global Healthcare Service Robots Market will grow to US$ 3091.18 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7% over ...
Global Respiratory Clinics Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period - says ...
Velotrade selected by MUFG Bank as partner for enhancement of digital trade services
Global HealthTech Market will grow to US$ 456.85 Mn by 2028 at 19% CAGR- says Absolute Markets ...
Xinhua Silk Road: First automotive winter testing festival opened in NE. China's Heihe
Molecular Stethoscope Announces Completion and Publication of its Alzheimer's Disease Study in ...
In The Time of Coronavirus, WeChat Pay Helps Digitalise European Retailers
EQT IX, through Roar BidCo AB, announces a public offer of SEK 220 in cash per share to the ...
Chengdu High-tech Zone: Speeding Up the Construction of a World-class High-tech Park
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments