Nickel Rock Resources Announces Flow Through Financing and Corporate Update

Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of two years from closing, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("the Company") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB : SSMLF) is pleased to announce that planning for our 2021 exploration programs is underway and to fund these programs we are pleased to announce that we have arranged a flow-through non-brokered private placement offering of 4,000,000 flow-through units (FT Units") at $0.13 per FT Unit raising gross proceeds of $520,000. Details of the exploration program will be outlined in a NI 43-101 report soon to be released.

Finder's fees will be issued in connection with the private placement and are subject to Exchange approval. All securities issued will be subject to a four month and a day hold period under applicable Securities Laws.

Corporate Update

From March of this year, the Company has been continually active and has accomplished a lot during a time of global uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. This progress has positioned the Company for a bright and successful future.

Most recently, the Company has been completely rebranded as Nickel Rock Resources to reinforce our plans for exploring and developing great nickel assets. To facilitate this plan the Company completed an equity financing totalling $1,000,000 and successfully acquired a 100% interest in several highly prospective claims which include the Hard Nickel Centre Group(which includes the Klone claim group), Hard Nickel 3, Hard Nickel 4 and the Nickel 100 claim group. The acquisition of the Hard Nickel Group and the Nickel 100 claims are subject to Exchange approval. The properties are located near Canada's prolific Omineca mining district 100kms northwest of Fort St James, British Columbia. Nearby is the prolific Mt. Milligan mine owned and operated by Centerra. The area is very prospective for nickel-based mineral deposits as can be demonstrated by the recently announced Baptiste Nickel Deposit owned by FPX Minerals. Also, a key part of the rebranding of Nickel Rock, is the launch of our new website (http://www.nickelrockresources.com/) and a soon to be launched social media campaign.