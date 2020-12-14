Optoelectronics Market to Reach $77.9 Billion by 2027 --Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, " Optoelectronics Market by Device (LED, Sensors), Device Material (Gallium Nitride, Indium Phosphide), Application (Measurement, Communication, Lighting), End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research , the optoelectronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $77.9 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5153

Optoelectronics technology has found applications across various industry verticals due to the high performance, high bandwidth, and low energy consumption of optoelectronic devices. The technology has witnessed high demand in applications such as telecommunications, monitoring and sensing, long-wavelength LiDAR, microwave photonic links, and medical equipment. LEDs, optocouplers, image sensors, laser diodes, and optical fiber are widely used optoelectronics devices. The optoelectronics market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for optical solutions in the healthcare and automotive industries, growing adoption of smart consumer electronics devices, and increasing need for durable, low power consuming components. However, high initial costs associated with manufacturing and fabrication are expected to hamper the market growth. The market is expected to witness immense growth opportunities from the proliferation of IIoT applications, advancements in Li-Fi technology, and innovations in optoelectronic devices.

Growing demand for smart consumer electronics is one of the key factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The consumer electronics industry is booming due to continuous advancements in technology, the growing demand for consumer electronics devices, and the growing disposable income levels of consumers. Advanced smartphones and wearables with intuitive displays and camera technology are driving the demand for optoelectronic components. Moreover, high-tech cameras also require image sensors with the capability to capture precise and high-quality images, which is further boosting the market growth. Moreover, the demand for advanced and flexible display technologies for smart televisions and other consumer electronics products fuels the demand for advanced optoelectronic devices.