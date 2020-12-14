National Tree Company Revamps Order Processing with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Just in Time for the Holidays

National Tree Company is a leading importer and wholesaler of artificial holiday and outdoor decorations. With the recent introduction of an expanded product line to include year-round seasonal decorations, the family owned company was in need of a major IT infrastructure overhaul in order to keep up with customer demand. Previously a brick and mortar business, National Tree Company has been moving to an online model as part of their digital transformation initiative, lending to a high demand for a virtual desktop infrastructure, and a system that could support the company’s growth.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that the National Tree Company, a large manufacturer of artificial holiday décor, has restructured their IT infrastructure with HPE Nimble Storage dHCI for better performance when processing customer orders. National Tree Company joins a growing number of companies that have selected HPE Nimble Storage dHCI to deliver breakthrough simplicity and efficiency. In Q4 earnings results, HPE announced that HPE Nimble Storage dHCI grew revenues by 280% year-over-year.

HPE Nimble Storage dHCI and partner PKA Technology helped National Tree Company on its digital transformation journey, moving from mostly manual business operations, to interconnecting their warehouses and speeding up their entire printing and shipping process. With HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, National Tree Company is now able to print and process orders as needed, in as little as 20 minutes, compared to overnight, leading to a 70 percent increase in production, and eliminating backorders. This has drastically improved the entire workflow for warehouse processing and order printing, allowing National Tree Company to get shipments out the door and to their customers faster.

“The words ‘busy season' will become obsolete for us as faster order processing allows us to operate and make decisions for the business more quickly,” said Jason Grenard, Director of IT, National Tree Company. “A quicker system has changed the way we live and work by making disruptions and complex infrastructure management a thing of the past, allowing us to sleep better, think, and focus on the business.”

The previous IBM systems National Tree Company was running restricted them to processing customer orders at a cap. Since implementing HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, a disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure platform that overcomes the limitations of traditional infrastructure with intelligent management, easier scalability, and cloud data protection, National Tree Company software developers removed the cap, and are processing orders as they come in.

“HPE has always come through at every organization I have worked at,” said Grenard. “The marriage of HPE servers and Nimble Storage with HPE InfoSight is perfect. It gives me a holistic view of everything that we needed to see to continue building our data center.”

Utilizing HPE InfoSight, the industry’s most advanced AI for infrastructure, enables National Tree Company to gain insights into virtual machine performance, how servers are performing on any given day, and capacity utilization. HPE StoreOnce is also being implemented for secure backups and data protection.

“HPE Nimble Storage dHCI is faster and a better price point than what we were paying before,” said Grenard. “And, I have the security that my environment is working the way it should with HPE InfoSight.”

HPE Nimble Storage dHCI is a category-defining platform powered with artificial intelligence. HPE Nimble Storage dHCI is designed from the ground up to deliver the HCI experience, but with more flexibility and better resiliency and performance than traditional HCI. Organizations like PetSure and Central Pacific Bank are choosing HPE Nimble Storage dHCI over competitive HCI platforms for business-critical apps and mixed-workloads due to the better performance, resiliency, efficiency and total cost of ownership.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way we live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005022/en/